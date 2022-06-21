Testing Drones in Arctic Health Care

In the period until November 2022, Falck - a Danish company that provides health, emergency and ambulance services - and the Greenlandic health service will test the use of drones to transport medicine and diagnostic samples between towns and settlements.

The intention of the project is to investigate how drones can strengthen health efforts in the settlements, where infrastructure is a challenge, and the nearest hospital is far away.

"We are excited to find out how drones can contribute to our healthcare system and help citizens who live far from the nearest hospital. We are currently working on ensuring a set-up that works well with the workflows and processes that our healthcare system is built around today,” says Ella Skifte, head nurse in the Greenland health service in a press release.

Testing long distances

The drones will be tested in the Sermersooq Municipality which includes the capital city of Nuuk. There, they will run between the capital’s Queen Ingrid’s Hospital and the settlements of Kapisillit and Qeqertarsuatsiaat.

Kapisillit has a population of 52 people and is approximately 75km northeast of Nuuk and can only be reached by sea or air. Qeqertarsuatsiaat is approximately 130km south of Nuuk and is home to 169 people and is also not accessible by road.