EU Sanctions Deal Knockout Blow to Russian Arctic Oil Ambitions

When the EU announced the latest round of sanctions on Friday, Europe’s embargo of Russian seaborne oil imports received much of the headlines. However, a second and likely far more detrimental aspect of the new sanctions – a ban on providing insurance to tankers transporting Russian crude oil anywhere in the world – attracted less attention.

The insurance ban is set to enter into effect by the end of the year and will likely cripple Russia’s ability to export oil from its three major Arctic crude oil projects.

“This is a critical measure that could have a dramatic impact on the seaborne trade of Russian oil and oil products. It's a one-two punch. It's the second one that could be a knockout blow,” explains Erik Broekhuizen, head of tanker research at Poten & Partners, a ship broker and energy consultancy.

Bad idea: No insurance in Arctic

Russia has already announced that it will look for ways to circumvent the insurance ban. However, EU and UK companies collectively provide 90 percent of global shipping insurance and even companies outside the region will likely shy away from providing insurance coverage in the face of EU sanctions.

One pathway for Russia is to turn to domestic insurance companies. However, unlike the international insurance market where members collectively share the risk of large loss exposures, isolated Russian insurance companies will not be able to cover losses for maritime accidents that could run into the billions of dollars.