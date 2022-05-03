Alcoa Mosjøen Makes Large-Scale Investment in the Green Shift

At the Alcoa aluminum plant in Mosjøen, Norway hundreds of millions of Norwegian kroner are put into green industry. The company recently announced that a new induction oven is now ready for use. It is to smelt and recycle aluminum waste completely emission free.

“The oven is to handle post-industrial waste metal, in other words; pure waste”, says Head of Communications Trym Solhaug Vassvik of Alcoa Norway to High North News.

“Imagine the process when you make lids to soda cans. You cut these out from a flat metal plate. It leaves large holes in that plate, yet the plate in and of itself is still valuable. What we then do is to roll it into a briquette and send it back to Mosjøen, where we put it into the induction oven”, he explains.